Set Up 324-tonne Capacity Oxygen Plants Across Telangana: KCR

The Telangana government has decided to establish oxygen plants to avoid the shortage of oxygen across the state. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao instructed the Medical and Health Department officials to make plans for establishing plants with a capacity of 324 tonnes in 48 government hospitals

The Chief Minister also asked the officials to set set up a liquid oxygen plant with 100-tonne capacity in Hyderabad. The officials said, in Hyderabad, six units of 16-tonne capacity, 15 eight-tonne units and 27 four-tonne units will be developed along with the district and area hospitals respectively.

The Chief Minister urged the people, especially the poor Covid-19 patients to get treated in government hospitals as many beds were lying vacant in these hospitals. As of Monday, 926 beds were vacant in government hospitals, of which 2,253 are oxygen beds, 533 ICU beds and 4,140 general beds.

KCR told the officials to provide necessary equipment in hospitals across the state to treat Covid-19 patients who are getting infected with ‘black fungus’ or Mucormycosis. He ordered them to immediately procure about 25 micro-debrider machines and HD endoscopic cameras required in these hospitals.

Chandrashekhar Rao asked the authorities to initiate measures and invite global tenders for procuring Covid vaccines. He instructed the officials to constantly coordinate with the central authorities and obtain the mandatory quota of vaccines allocated to the State.

The CM announced that the Telangana government is ready to sanction the necessary funds to create and improve medical infrastructure in the State. Towards this purpose, the government decided to establish new medical colleges at Sangareddy, Jagitial, Kothagudem, Wanaparthy, Mancherial and Mahabubabad. He asked them to sanction necessary funds for nursing colleges that had already received necessary approvals

