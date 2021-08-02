Telangana CM KCR's Visit To Haliya Ahead Of Huzurabad Bypolls Gains Significance

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is going to visit Haliya Municipality today to review the progress of the works that have been announced by him during the Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll. He would fly to Haliya by a chopper from Begumpet airport and would attend a meeting that is going to be conducted in the market yard. He will be staying in Haliya till 2 pm and would return to Hyderabad after having lunch in the MLA Bhagat's residence.

KCR's visit to Haliya before the Huzurabad bypolls gained significance. According to the reports, KCR wants to make people believe that he will implement all the schemes that have been announced during the time of elections. Before the Huzurabad bypolls, KCR announced many schemes. As a result, the opposition parties criticized KCR and said that he will just announce the schemes before the elections and will not implement any of the schemes post the elections.

So, KCR might have planned to visit Haliya and review the developmental activities that are taking place in the constituency. KCR is planning everything in a meticulous manner after Etela Rajender was sacked from the Cabinet and is not leaving any stone unturned to retain the Huzurabad seat.

Before the Nagarjuna Sagar bypolls, KCR visited Haliya and addressed a massive public meeting, and announced many schemes. In the meeting, he also said that he is going to directly monitor the scheme for effective implementation. KCR also promised to give Rs 20 lakh to each village, Rs 30 lakh to the Mandal, Rs 10 crore to Nalgonda municipality, Rs 5 crore to Miryalaguda municipality, and Rs 1 crore to other municipalities in the district. He laid foundation stones for 13 lift irrigation schemes. Nomula Bhagat, who won the Nagarjuna Sagar by-election met CM KCR at Pragathi Bhavan. But, KCR for the first time after winning the bypolls, is visiting the constituency.