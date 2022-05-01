Telangana CM KCR's May Day Message

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao extended May Day greetings to the working-class community on the occasion of International Labour Day. In a statement, KCR said that the Telangana government takes inspiration from May Day and implements welfare programmes for the development of the working class.

KCR said that the state government is putting all its efforts to create direct and indirect employment opportunities for the unemployed youth in Telangana. The state government was implementing a new industrial policy to strengthen the manufacturing and services sectors.

