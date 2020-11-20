Telangana CM KCR's Letter To PM Modi: Allow Students To Answer Competitive Exams In Regional Languages

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been targeting the BJP in general and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in particular over the last few days in connection with the upcoming GHMC polls. On Friday, KCR wrote a letter to PM Modi.

In the letter, the Telangana CM requested PM Modi to allow students to answer questions in competitive exams in regional languages too.

Currently, students who appear for RRB exams are allowed to answer the paper in two languages. KCR requested the PM that students be allowed to answer questions in their language of choice to better their chances of success.

KCR stated that this would widen the scope for students hailing from the rural belt. He asked the PM to resolve the problem keeping in mind the best interests of students.