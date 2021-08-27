Telangana CM KCR's Karimnagar Visit Grabs All Attention

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao attended the wedding of TS Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar’s son’s marriage in Hanamkonda on Thursday and on Friday morning, KCR attended the marriage of labor leader Roop Singh’s daughter at Alugunur.

KCR conducts a review meeting on Dalit Bandhu at the District Collectorate at 12.30 PM. KCR would discuss with the Telangana Ministers Harish Rao, Koppula Eshwar, Gangula Kamalakar, and collector about the implementation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

According to reports, KCR would discuss with the officials of SC Welfare department and state Finance, Industry and Animal Husbandry and they are likely to present proposals to KCR on how the beneficiaries of Dalit Bandhu can turn into entrepreneurs. It is said that KCR is going to take a key decision on how Dalit Bandhu should be implemented in the state.

