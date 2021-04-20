Telangana CM KCR Yet To Take COVID Vaccine

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said that KCR had shown mild symptoms and he would remain at his farmhouse for a few days.

Dr. MV Rao, KCR's personal doctor, said that "We have conducted antigen test as well as RT-PCR test. The results were positive. He has only mild symptoms. Home isolation will suffice. We have advised KCR to remain in home isolation for nine days."

He further added that all the personal staff has been tested and the results came as negative. KCR attended a public meeting on April 14th in Halia to campaign for the TRS candidate in the Nagarjunasagar Assembly bypoll.

After attending the public meeting, KCR went to Pragathi Bhavan and stood there till April 16th. On April 17th, he went to his farmhouse. On Monday, the tests were done after he complained of uneasiness. To date, KCR has not taken the coronavirus vaccine.

Telangana IT Minister KTR on Monday Tweeted, "Hon'ble CM KCR garu has tested positive for Covid with mild symptoms. He is currently isolated & being monitored by doctors. Been receiving a lot of messages with concern for his well-being. He is a gritty man & a fighter. Am sure he will recover soon with all of your prayers."

AICC spokesperson Dr. Sravan Dasoju tweeted, "Wishes for the speedy recovery of Telangana CM Shri K Chandrashekar Rao garu. Saddened to know that Telangana CM Garu is tested Covid-19 positive. Our prayers for his safety and speedy recovery."

Not only KCR, TRS candidate Nomula Bhagat, other leaders like MC Koti Reddy and Kadarai Anjaiah, and many others have tested positive for coronavirus.

Nalgonda health officials said that a total of 440 cases have been reported on a single day from the district on Monday and 66 cases were recorded from Halia.