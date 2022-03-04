Telangana CM KCR To Visit Jharkhand Today To Pay Tribute To Jawans Killed In Galwan Valley Clash

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is going to visit Jharkhand on Friday to provide financial aid to the families of two soldiers who were killed in the Galwan valley clashes in 2020 along the Chinese border.

KCR along with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren would be handing over Rs 10 lakh cheque each to the family members of two jawans, who were natives of Jharkhand.

It is all known knowledge that KCR had already announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 crore to Colonel Santosh Babu in honour of his bravery while fighting the Chinese troops. KCR also announced Rs 10 lakh each to the families of 19 soldiers, who died in the Galwan Valley clash.

The deadly clash between India and China took place in 2020 in the Galwan Valley in India's Ladakh region. 20 soldiers have lost their lives in the clash. This was the first deadly clash in the disputed border area in 45 years. The main cause of the tension is an ill-defined 3,440 km long disputed border called the Line of Actual Control.

Also Read: ​Telangana Medical Devices Park Gets Rs. 250 Crores Investment from S3V Vascular Technologies