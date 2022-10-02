Telangana CM KCR Unveils Mahatma Gandhi Statue at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao unveiled a 16-feet bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Gandhi Hospital premises in Secunderabad. It was set up with a cost of Rs.1.25 crore and weighs over five tonne.

Addressing the gathering, KCR said irrespective of the attempts made by a few sections to demean Gandhian ideologies, they would not be successful. The UNO had adjudged Mahatma Gandhi as the Man of the Millennium and his principles would remain relevant and continue to inspire mankind across the globe, the Chief Minister said.

Inspired by the Gandhi, the government's Palle and Pattana Pragathi programmes were introduced. The effective implementation of these programmes has bagged many awards, he said.

He further added that he used to draw motivation from Mahatma Gandhi during the seperate statehood movement for Telangana.

The Chief Minister said October 2 was also the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastry, who coined the slogan “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan”.

Unfortunately, both these sections in the country were plagued with issues. While, Agneepath scheme was being opposed and protests were conducted across the country, the farming community was troubled with lack of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their crops, he said.

The intellectuals and scholarly people should not be quiet and they should condemn and raise their voice against such anti-people policies, he said, adding it was a temporary phase.

