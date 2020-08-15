HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao hoisted the National Flag at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday in the presence of a few leaders and officials. Later, KCR went to the Secunderabad Parade Grounds to pay tributes to the martyrs. He remembered the leaders who sacrificed their lives for protecting the nation. After the formation of Telangana, Independence Day celebrations were being held at Golconda Fort but this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the venue was shifted to Pragathi Bhavan. The 74th Independence Day celebrations in the entire country was a low-key affair owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Telangana IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) hoisted the National Flag in Sircilla on the occasion of 74th Independence Day on August 15th. KTR in his speech said that the Telangana is ahead of all the states in the country in terms of development. He added that, in the backdrop of the pandemic, the Independence day celebrations are held in a low-key manner. SP Rahul Hegde, officers of various departments and police personnel attended the Independence day celebrations.

Former MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha released a video and delivered a message on the occasion of Independence Day. Kavitha said that she was inspired by the front line warriors who are keeping their lives at risk to save the coronavirus infected people.