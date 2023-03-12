Telangana CM KCR Undergoes Medical Tests for Abdominal Discomfort in Hyderabad

Mar 12, 2023, 20:10 IST
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was taken to AIG Hospitals in Gachibowli after he complained of abdominal discomfort on Sunday. The doctors examined and made him undergo a few tests like CT and Endoscopy at the hospital. 

“This is to inform that Hon'ble Chief Minister of Telangana, Sri K Chandrashekar Rao garu developed Abdominal Discomfort today morning, following which he was examined by him,” Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman of AIG hospitals, said in a statement. 

The chief minister has developed a small ulcer in the stomach and the doctors are providing treatment to him. Dr Nageshwar Reddy said all other parameters of KCR are normal and he is put on some medication. 

