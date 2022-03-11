Telangana CM KCR Undergoes CT Scan, Angiogram, Other Tests At Yashoda Hospital

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has undergone a CT Scan, Angiogram, and other medical tests at Yashoda Hospital, Somajiguda. Dr MV Rao said that he was unwell for the past two days and added that KCR was suffering from pain in his left hand. Medical tests were conducted under the supervision of the KCR's personal doctor Dr. MV Rao.

Dr MV Rao said that there are no blocks in the heart and further stated that he is very healthy.

Telangana Ministers KTR and Harish Rao visited the hospital.

Generally, KCR will undergo regular check-up in the month of February.

As a result, KCR's visit to Yadadri was canceled.

