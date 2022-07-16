Telangana CM KCR To Take Aerial Survey Of Flood Hit Areas On Sunday

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is going to conduct an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in the State on Sunday. The aerial survey will start from the Kadem Narayanreddy project in Nirmal to Bhadrachalam and neighbouring flood-affected areas of River Godavari. He will be accompanied by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. The authorities have finalised the aerial survey route and other modalities.

CM KCR instructed Health Minister T Harish Rao and other authorities to conduct meeting with doctors and health staff of all the hospitals in the flood-affected areas of River Godavari to contain the spread of communicable diseases.