Telangana CM KCR Starts Day Long Protest In Delhi Over Paddy Procurement Issue

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and other TRS ministers started the day-long protest in Delhi today against the paddy procurement policy by the centre.

TRS leaders including ministers, MPs, MLAs, and MLCs joined the dharna. Before going for the protest, KCR along with members paid tributes to the portraits of Dr. BR Ambedkar and Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and the Telangana Martyrs Memorial installed at the Telangana Bhavan. Bharatiya Kisan union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait and other farmer leaders also joined the protest in Delhi.

TRS leaders including the Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, Rythu Bandhu Samithi Chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and others addressed the gathering on the occasion.

Over150 hoardings are said to have been installed near the Parliament with quotes like "One nation and one paddy procurement policy" and "the Central government must safeguard the passion of the farmers".

The TRS is demanding the Centre to purchase all the paddy that was produced in the state during the current Yasangi (rabi) season without any pre-conditions.

