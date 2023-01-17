Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi is set to hold its inaugural massive public meeting in Khammam on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Party sources said nearly five lakh people from various Assembly constituencies will descend on the venue.

The Finance minister T Harish Rao was given the task to oversee the arrangements for tomorrow’s historic meeting which is being held on a massive 100 acres land and in addition to this massive parking space for the visitors.

The BRS party is pushing the ‘Ab ki baar kisaan sarkar’ slogan and it believes that it will emerge as an alternative political force in the country.



As the pink party is looking to create a platform for the like-minded four major parties BRS, the Left parties, AAP and Samajwadi Party, the Chief Ministers Pinarayi Vijayan (Kerala), Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi), Bhagwant Singh Maan (Punjab), Samajwadi Party President and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Communist Party of India Secretary D. Raja and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy will share the dais with the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on January 18 in Khammam.

KCR is expected to spell out the party's farmer-centric and development-centric agenda from Khammam’s public rally. Earlier, the Chief Minister said that the BRS will start expanding its footprint after the Sankranti festival. Through the Khammam platform, KCR will seek support from people of the state as he plans to go national with the BRS party.

