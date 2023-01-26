Telangana CM KCR Skips R-Day Celebrations Amid Tussle with Governor

The Governor versus state battle is raging in Telangana as the chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao skipped the republic day celebrations on Thursday. Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundarajan unfurled the national flag on 74th Republic Day at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad but KCR was not present on the occasion.

The state had initially scrapped the customary parade for a second year, citing Covid. When a programme was organised at the Raj Bhavan, the government directed it to be curtailed.

This comes despite the High Court of Telangana directing the state government to conduct Republic Day celebrations with a ceremonial parade as per the directions of the Central government. The court pointed out that the state government cannot declare that it cannot host Republic Day celebrations because of the prevalence of Covid-19. It, however, left the choice of the venue to the state government.

On the other hand, CM KCR hoisted the national flag at his residence, Pragati Bhavan.

