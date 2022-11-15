CM KCR Rules Out Early State Assembly Elections in Telangana

Hyderabad: Commenting on the speculations that Telangana would go for early polls after Munugode bypoll win, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao clarified that it’s purely a hearsay and there’s no truth in it. KCR made these remarks during Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party’s crucial general body meeting at Telangana Bhavan here on Tuesday.

Addressing a joint meeting with TRS Legislative Party (MLAs and MLCs), Parliamentary Party (MPs), and TRS state Executive, the Chief Minister ruled out early elections in the state. He made it clear that the Assembly elections will be held as per schedule.

The TRS chief said as the election approaches, the BJP is getting more and more aggressive by the day. He asked the party leaders and functionaries to remain vigilant and keep a watch on their respective constituency. KCR said there is no need to be afraid of I-T, ED and CBI raids and also cautioned the TRS members to refrain from commenting on controversial matters.

“We need to work hard and run door-to-door campaigns to strengthen the party in the next 10 months. The TRS Ministers should go above and beyond their constituencies to help and resolve people’s woes. Also, the party members should fully promote the TRS government’s development and welfare programmes in their campaigns,” KCR said.

During the meeting, KCR also analysed the Munugode bypoll victory margin. It may be noted here that the TRS candidate K Prabhakar Reddy won the bye-election with a slim majority over his BJP rival candidate in the recently concluded Munugode bypoll.

