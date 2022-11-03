Telangana CM KCR Releases Videos to Support TRS MLA Poaching Claim

Hyderabad: Soon after the polling in Munugode by-election ended on Thursday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar held a press conference and said he remained silent on the TRS MLA poaching issue because the bypolls were due in Nalgonda district.

Launching a broadside against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Chief Minister said the ‘BJP has overthrown eight state governments in the country and now they are trying to topple four more governments.” He said the saffron party lured the TRS MLAs with money and muscle power, however, Pilot Rohith Reddy alerted the party leadership.

Addressing the press conference here, KCR released a series of videos. He criticised the BJP and Prime Minister Modi and claimed ‘Delhi brokers’ attempted in vain to buy four TRS MLAs.

It is worth mentioning here that last week, some persons allegedly close to the BJP leaders attempted to bribe the TRS MLAs to quit the pink party and join the saffron party. The accused persons, identified as Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Nanda Kumar, and Simhayaji Swamyat were sent to jail custody for 14 days.

Live: CM Sri KCR addressing the media from Pragathi Bhavan https://t.co/xvfydGd3Mh — TRS Party (@trspartyonline) November 3, 2022

Looking for intervention from courts, KCR said whenever India's democracy was in danger, the judiciary came to the rescue. He requested the judiciary to come forward and preserve the country’s democratic set up.

