Telangana CM KCR Phone Call To Zaheerabad Potato Farmer 

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao telephoned N. Nagi Reddy, a farmer who was growing potatoes. He is from Ranzole village, Zaheerabad of Sangareddy district. CM KCR enquired about his potato crop and both of them spoke for about five minutes. The chief minister asked Nagi Reddy whether the cultivated area has remained the same or had come down and also enquired about what kind of seeds are being used for the crops and from where the seeds have been brought.

Nagi Reddy said that they used to cultivate about 3,000 acres but now it was 2,000 acres. The farmer said that in the past, they used Jyothi and Khyati seed varieties but now they are using Pokaraj -166 variety. He further added that they felt that the yield will be good with this variety.

Nagi Reddy stated that, "Each plant yields about eight to 10 potatoes which weigh about a kilogram. The yield will be 15 to 16 bags per acre. The crop growth is very impressive. It has been some 45 days since the crop was sown." He said that the total yield was estimated to be between 12 and 15 tonnes.

The farmer explained that the market rate for the potatoes grown in red soil is Rs. 170 to Rs. 180 per ten kg bag, while for the potatoes grown in black soil it is Rs. 200 per ten kg bag. This is not the first time that KCR spoke with a farmer. Earlier also, he spoke with farmers and enquired about the crops.

A few days ago, KCR called up Uppala Prasada Rao, a farmer in a remote village in Andhra Pradesh. KCR even invited the farmer for a luncheon. Telangana CM asked about the farmer's direct sowing method of paddy using seed drill equipment.