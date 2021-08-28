Telangana CM KCR Names Ramadugu Mandal MPP Kavitha's Son After KTR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao named Karimnagar district Ramadugu Mandal MPP Kaliketi Kavitha and Laxman's son as Taraka Rama Rao. It is all known knowledge that KCR named his son as Taraka Rama Rao after NTR, one of the legendary actors in the world of Telugu cinema. The couple said that they are in debt to KCR and they named their son as Taraka Rama Rao and showed their love and respect towards the TRS party.

KCR went to Karimnagar town on Thursday and stayed at his Theegalaguttapalli residence in the night. He attended the wedding of TRS senior leader Roop Singh’s daughter in Karimnagar and also conducted a review meeting on the Telangana Dalit Bandhu scheme at the collectorate office on Friday.

MPP Kavitha, her husband Laxman along with their son went to KCR's residence on Friday morning and asked the Chief Minister to name their newborn boy. Before leaving the residence to attend the marriage, KCR took the baby boy into his hands and named him as Taraka Rama Rao.

Kaliketi Laxman, a native of Ramadugu Mandal actively takes part in the activities related to the TRS party. Eight years ago, he got married and due to some reasons, Laxman and his wife have been staying separately. But the Choppadandi MLA counselled them and from then onwards there are no disputes and they are staying happily. Kaliketi Laxman's wife, Kavitha was given an MPTC ticket as the MPP post was reserved for SC Women. Kavitha became Ramadugu MPP. The couple said that they were not only given a good post but also leading a happy life.