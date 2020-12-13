Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday to discuss the long-pending issues related to the state. In a 40-minute meeting with PM Modi, KCR discussed various issues and appealed to the PM for the release of pending funds.

The Prime Minister's Office tweeted, "Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao called on PM @narendramodi today." Here is the tweet.

Before meeting PM Modi, KCR met Home Minister Amit Shah, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Aviation, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. KCR is likely to meet other union ministers, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Sunday.

CM KCR is in Delhi on a three day visit. KCR met PM Modi after an year. A few days ago, the Chief Minister of Telangana announced that he is going to play a key role in national politics and will sketch strategies to form an alternative political force against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the centre.