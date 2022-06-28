Telangana CM KCR Meets Guv After One Year

After one year, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan met at the swearing-in ceremony of Justice Ujjal Bhuyan as the new Chief Justice of Telangana High Court on Tuesday at Raj Bhavan. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office to Justice Bhuyan. High court judges, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy, a few state ministers, MPs, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, and top officials were present.

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan was appointed as the new Chief Justice of the High Court on June 19. He succeeded Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, who was transferred to the Delhi High Court.

We all know that governor is upset with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government's behaviour. However, the state government dismissed reports of differences.

A few days ago, one of the Raj Bhavan officials said that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government was showing utter disrespect towards the institution of the governor.

Also Read: Ujjal Bhuyan Sworn in As 5th Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, Check Profile