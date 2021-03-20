Telangana CM KCR To Make Key Announcements in Assembly on Monday

Finance Minister Harish Rao presented a huge budget of Rs 2,30,825 lakh crore in the Telangana Assembly. In this context, all eyes are now on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. KCR is likely to make several key announcements in the Legislative Assembly on Monday, the 22nd of this month. Budget 2021–22 will be debated by members of the ruling and opposition parties in the Assembly on Monday. Later on Monday afternoon, KCR is all set to answer members’ questions regarding proposals.

However, there is talk in government circles that several key announcements will be made regarding employees. As per the assurance already given, it is possible that he may announce the percentage of fitment related to the pay revision of government employees (PRC).

In addition, government sources say that the CM will issue key decisions on a number of precautionary measures as corona cases are on the rise again. There is also a buzz that KCR‌ will make a statement on the issue of discontinuing classroom teaching up to 8th class in this context. He is also likely to issue clarity on how to promote these students in the coming academic year.

As per sources, the Nagarjuna Sagar by-election code will not become an obstacle to the PRC announcement. The by-election code will be in force only in Nalgonda district and will not apply to the entire state. Officials say polling for the two graduate MLC seats in the state is over and voters are unlikely to be affected if the PRC is announced.

The Election Commission is likely to respond positively if the government appeals to relax the MLC election code. Nalgonda MLC results will be released on Saturday and Hyderabad MLC results by Sunday. In this context, what kind of statement will be made by the CM KCR has become a hot topic of discussion in political circles.