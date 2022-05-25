Telangana CM KCR Likely to Avoid Meeting PM Modi Again

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a one-day visit to Hyderabad and Chennai on May 26 to attend the 20th-anniversary celebrations of the Indian School of Business (ISB) and the graduation ceremony of the Post Graduate Programme Class of 2022.

PM Modi will reach Begumpet Airport by 1.30 PM and would interact with BJP leaders at the airport at 1:45 PM. He will reach Hyderabad Central University by 1:50 PM. By road, Modi will reach ISB. He will participate in the celebration of the completion of 20 years of the ISB-Hyderabad and will be there from 2 to 3:15 PM. He will address the graduation ceremony of the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) Class of 2022, the PMO said.

Now, the news is that Telangana CM KCR is likely to avoid greeting PM Modi for the second time in less than four months. KCR who came to Hyderabad on Monday from Delhi after a four-day visit is likely to leave for Bengaluru on Wednesday evening.

According to the schedule, KCR will reach Bengaluru on May 26. He will meet former Prime Minister Deve Gowda and former Karnataka chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy. On Thursday, he will leave for Ralegan Siddhi where he will meet social activist Anna Hazare. From there, he will go to Shirdi for Saibaba’s darshan and will then return to Hyderabad.

