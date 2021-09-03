Telangana Reached Many Milestones In The Past Seven Years: KTR

Telangana Chief Minister and TRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao laid the foundation stone for the new party office in Delhi amid the chanting of mantras by priests at the auspicious time of 1.48 PM on Thursday. MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and other leaders have participated in the event. The proposed buildings with the ground and three upper floors are expected to be completed in a period of one year. TRS office is set up in 1,100 square meters of land and will be called as Telangana Bhavan

TRS working president, KT Rama Rao soon after the foundation stone was laid said that TRS took birth at Jala Drushyam in Hyderabad by the Telangana movement leader KCR. He asserted that in the 14 years of the Telangana movement TRS party faced a lot of problems and insults. He said that Telangana has achieved a lot in the past seven years.

KTR further added that "While continuing the agitation in the state, KCR lobbied for the Telangana statehood in Delhi." KTR said that KCR had achieved Telangana and reconstruction of the Telangana successfully. He said that TRS is the first regional party from Southern India to have a party office in Delhi.

Telangana Ministers Indrakaran Reddy, Srinivas Gowd, Niranjan Reddy, Mahmood Ali, Jagadeeswar Reddy, Gangula Kamalakar, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Sabita Indrareddy, Satyavathi Rathod, Mallareddy, Puvvada Ajay Kumar, and Planning Commission Vice President Vinod Kumar attended the event. K Keshava Rao, Captain Laksmi Kanta Rao, Santosh Kumar, Banda Prakash, KR Suresh Reddy, Lingayya Yadav, Nama Nageswara Rao, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Bibi Patil, Ranjit Reddi Mane Srinivas, Malot Kavitha, Dayakar, Venkatesh Netha, Ramulu were present. Apart from them, party MLAs, MLCs, Hyderabad Mayor Vijaya Lakshmi, other public representatives, party leaders were also present. Ministers Harish Rao, Koppula Ishwar, and Talasani Srinivas Yadav were not present.