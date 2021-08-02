Telangana CM KCR To Launch Dalit Bandhu Scheme In Huzurabad On August 16

Dalit Bandhu - The much-awaited scheme is going to be launched on August 16th in the Huzurabad Assembly constituency on a pilot basis. In a seven-hour-long meeting, presided over by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday, the Cabinet gave its nod to the Dalit Bandhu Scheme. The main aim of this scheme is to empower the Dalits in the state. Under the scheme, the government is going to transfer Rs. 10 lakh to each Dalit family in the constituency, so that they can establish their own businesses or can choose any form of self-employment. There is no need for the beneficiary to repay the amount and it is not linked to any bank.

The Cabinet also directed the Finance Ministry to provide information on additional employees in various departments for monitoring the implementation of the scheme. The Cabinet also looked at the ideas for a unique card that will be given to beneficiaries. A chip will be present in the card containing the beneficiary's information and connected online, allowing the authorities to track the beneficiary's progress at regular intervals.

Telangana government has already sanctioned Rs.2,000 crore for the scheme. A total of Rs. 500 crore was already released and the scheme is going to be launched in a phased manner in other districts. To monitor the progress of the beneficiaries, special committees are going to be formed. To help Dalit entrepreneurs, a centre for Dalit Enterprise is going to be set up in each district. The collector of a particular district and the minister are going to play an important role in the implementation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme.