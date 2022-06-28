Telangana CM KCR Inaugurates T-Hub 2.0

HYDERABAD: Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao inaugurated the new T-Hub 2.0, a state-of-art facility to boost business and touted as the world's largest innovation campus in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The first phase of T-Hub was launched in 2015 when its first building was inaugurated on the IIIT-Hyderabad campus. In a year's time, the government realised the need for a much larger space for startups to grow and connect and thus the idea of ​​T-Hub 2.0 came into existence. Now, almost six years later, a 3,70,000 sq ft building, five times bigger than the earlier T-Hub, stands in Hyderabad's Raidurg.

Designed by Korean company Space, the spacecraft-inspired facility is a 10-story building and can accommodate up to 4,000 startups. Built with an investment of Rs 400 crore, this building will not only have dedicated spaces for entrepreneurs, but will also provide direct communication between investors and young innovators.

"With T-Hub contributing significantly to the startup revolution that has spread beyond Telangana, the new campus will further boost the startups' culture. The entire building will be fully operational by the end of this year,” said Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary, IT and industries, state.

After the inauguration, IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and CM KCR inspected every aspect of T-Hub. Besides, the opening ceremony of T-Hub was attended by 25 unicorn startup founders and 30 venture capital company representatives.

