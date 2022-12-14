Telangana CM KCR Inaugurates BRS Office in Delhi

New Delhi: Making foray into national politics, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday inaugurated the central office of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the national capital.

He hoisted the BRS flag in the presence of leaders of Janata Dal (Secular), Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and farmer leaders from various states besides Telangana ministers, MPs and MLAs.

After unfurling the party flag, KCR entered his chamber in the party office at Sardar Patel Marg. He was accompanied by former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, former Karnataka chief minister and JD (S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy and other leaders.

The inauguration ceremony took place between 12.37 p.m. and 12.47 p.m., the auspicious time fixed for the event, amid the chanting of vedic hymns. Elaborate religious rituals were performed on the occasion.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Tension At Gandhi Bhavan, After Police Lock Congress Office Gates