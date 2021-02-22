CM KCR To Hold Meeting With MLAs Today At Pragathi Bhavan

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is going to hold an important meeting with the MLAs today at Pragathi Bhavan. The pink party leaders are reaching out to Pragathi Bhavan. It is said that KCR is likely to discuss on various issues like the latest political developments in the state, Graduate MLC elections in Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahbubnagar and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda constituencies. KCR is likely to sketch out strategies on how to secure a win in the upcoming Graduate MLC Elections. All the MLAs have reached Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, CM KCR's decision on Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar graduate MLC candidate has become a topic of discussion among the political circles. The TRS Party has decided to field S Vani Devi, the daugther of late PV Narasimha Rao as its candidate for the Graduate MLC election from Hyd-Rangareddy-Mahbubnagar. She will file her nomination today.

The tenure of two members - Ramchander Rao of BJP, who represents Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahbubnagar, and Palla Rajeshwar Reddy from TRS, representing Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda constituencies is going to be completed on March 29. The last date to file the nominations is February 23 and they will be scrutinised on February 24. The last date to withdraw the nominations is February 26. The Graduate MLC polls will be conducted on March 14. All the parties have already announced the names of the candidates and started the campaign.

Ramchander Rao and Gujjula Premender Reddy from BJP are going to contest from the Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahbubnagar and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda constituencies, respectively. Former MLA G Chinna Reddy is the Congress party's candidate from Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahbubnagar constituency, while former MLC Ramulu Naik will contest from the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda constituency.

