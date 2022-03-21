Telangana CM KCR has Cheated SC, ST and Weaker Sections in Land Issues, Says Uttam Reddy

Uttam Kumar Reddy, MP, participated in the Sarvodaya Sankalp Padayatra in Gajwel constituency in Siddipet district on March 20th along with Meenakshi Natarajan, Chairperson, AICC Panchayati Raj Sanghatan. He took to his Twitter and shared the pics.

Took part in the Sarvodaya Sankalp Padayatra in Gajwel constituency in Siddipet district along with Ms @MNatarajanINC Chairperson, @RGPRSinc. Land issues of SCs & STs, NREG issues & problems of SHGs will be taken up enroute the Padayatra. pic.twitter.com/H88miloUpD — Uttam Kumar Reddy (@UttamINC) March 20, 2022

Uttam Kumar Reddy expressed hope that Congress will come to power in the next Assembly elections and form government in Telangana.

He said that Telangana Chief Minister KCR cheated SCs, STs, and all weaker sections of Telangana State in all land issues. He further stated that in NREG works, there was complete politicisation and only TRS MLAs and Sarpanches are being allotted NREG works. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that it is shameful that the TRS govt has defaulted on 'Vaddi Leni Runalu' dues to 60 lakh members of Women’s SHGs.

Uttam Kumar Reddy asserted that the land issues of SCs & STs, NREG issues and problems of SHGs will be taken up enroute the Padayatra.

