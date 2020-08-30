Telangana Chief Minister KCR is now busy with the exercise of choosing the MLC candidates under the Governor quota for the Legislative Council. There are three posts and the CM is planning to fill them before September 7, when the Assembly sessions begin. He is likely to forward the list to the Governor very soon.

There are four vacancies in the council now. Three of them are governor quota seats, while the fourth is the local body constituency seat. The election to the local bodies constituency, which was postpoined due to Covid lockdown, is likely to be held in the first week of September.

There are many claimants for the remaining three posts, which are in the Governor’s quota. While sitting MLC Karne Prabhakar is likely to be renominated in all likelihood, there are doubts about whether former home minister Nayini Narasimha Reddy would get a renomination. OSD in CM’s office Desapathi Srinivas, Breweries Corporation former chief Devi Prasad, TRS leader Takkallapalli Ravinder Rao, PV Narasimha Rao’s daughter Vani Devi are among the strong contenders.

Names lf leaders like Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, son-in-law of minister Ch Malla Reddy and Srinivas Reddy, son-in-law of Nayini Narasimha Reddy are also doing rounds.