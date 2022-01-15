Telangana CM KCR Extends Makara Sankranti Wishes To People And Farming Community

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao wished the very best to the Telugu people and the farming community on the occasion of Makara Sankranti festival. Telangana CMO shared a tweet that reads, "CM Sri KCR conveyed Makara Sankranti greetings to the people and farming community in Telangana. Hon'ble CM wished them peace and prosperity on the auspicious occasion of Sun entering the Makara Raasi that marks the beginning of Uttarayana." Here is the tweet.

CM Sri KCR conveyed #MakaraSankranti greetings to the people and farming community in Telangana. Hon'ble CM wished them peace and prosperity on the auspicious occasion of Sun entering the Makara Raasi that marks the beginning of Uttarayana. pic.twitter.com/MPKb1gPOFD — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) January 15, 2022

The poster shared by Telangana CMO says, that Telangana is the state which has taken up many irrigation projects and has come up with many welfare schemes for the development of farmers. The poster further says, "Every day is a Sankranti for the people of Telangana".

Sankranti is one of the important festivals for Hindus. People celebrate the festival with much joy and happiness. Rangoli, keerthanas by Haridasas, dances by the bullocks, kite-flying are some of the traditions associated with Sankranti.

