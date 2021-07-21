Telangana CM KCR Enhances Retirement Age of Singareni Employees

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao gave a green signal for the proposal to increase the retirement age of Singareni Collieries Company Limited from 58 years to 61 years. The proposal is going to be put forth at the Singareni Collieries Board meeting on July 26 for formal approval of the increase in the retirement age to 61 years. A total of 43,899 Singareni employees are going to benefited from the latest news. CM KCR has instructed Singareni CMD N Sridhar to finalise the date for the implementation of the enhancement of age of superannuation in the Board meeting slated for July 26.

Based on the requests made by Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangham and MLAs from the coal belt area, KCR has approved the proposal of enhancement of the retirement age. Singareni Medical College is also going to be set up in the Ramagundam Assembly segment.

KCR will issue orders in this regard soon. The income of Singareni was Rs.12,000 before the formation of Telangana and it increased to Rs. 27,000 Crore.