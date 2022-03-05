Telangana: CM KCR Ends Delhi Tour, Returns To Hyderabad

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao completed his four day visit to Delhi and returned to Hyderabad on Friday. KCR left for the national capital on Monday and met many political and other eminent personalities during his stay in Delhi. He met Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy and farmers’ leader Rakesh Tikait and others where he explained the need for a change in the leadership in the country. KCR is sketching out strategies and is trying for the unification of like-minded forces in his fight against the BJP government at the Centre. A couple of days ago, KCR also met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other leaders.

On Friday, KCR visited Ranchi where he called on his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren and his father and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief Shibu Soren. According to the reports, they have discussed national politics and stressed on the point of an urgent need in the change of the government for the development of the nation. It is said that, the father-son duo also are learnt to have shared similar views.

Sources say that KCR is likely to plan another tour to meet the like minded leaders in other states after the budget session of the Telangana State Legislature scheduled to commence on Monday.

