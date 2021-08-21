Telangana CM KCR Contributes One Crore For Construction Of Venkateswara Swamy In Dubbaka

Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that the Telangana government is not stepping back to spend money on the development of temples. He further added that Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao wants to develop the state in all sectors. Harish Rao participated in a ceremony organized to consecrate Sri Venkateswara Swamy idol along with idols of Sridevi and Bhudevi, at the Venkateswara Swamy temple in Dubbaka on Friday.

Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, Medak MP K Prabhakar Reddy, MLA Raghunandan Rao, and various others attended the ceremony. The temple was constructed at a tune of Rs. 10 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao said that the state government is spending huge amounts for the development of temples in the state. Harish Rao said that the Telangana state government contributed Rs 4.25 crore for the construction of the Venkateswara Swamy temple. He further added that CM KCR gave Rs. 1 crore personally. He also said that the Telangana state government is naming the irrigation projects after gods.