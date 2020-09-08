HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday condoled the death of noted film actor Jayaprakash Reddy.

The Chief Minister, who conveyed his condolences to the members of the bereaved family said Reddy acted in several films in a variety of roles and also won people's admiration as a theatre artiste.

Reddy died of a heart attack at his residence in Guntur in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. He was 74 and is survived by wife and a son.

He acted in various films like Samarasimha Reddy, Preminchukundam Raa, Narasimha Naidu, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Julayi, Ready, Kick, Jayam Manadera, Jamba Lakidi Pamba, Avunu Valliddaru Istapaddaru, Kabaddi Kabbadi, Evadi Gola Vadidi, etc. He created his place in the world of

Telugu cinema speaking the Rayalseema dialect in most of his films.

Tollywood celebs, fans, politicians and others from film fraternity took to their social media accounts to mourn the death of the legendary actor.