Telangana CM KCR to Boycott NITI Aayog Meet Tomorrow

Hyderabad: Telangana CM KCR has decided to boycott NITI Aayog governing council meeting to be held in New Delhi tomorrow, August 7.

During a press conference at Pragati Bhavan on Saturday, CM KCR said, "I have decided to boycott the Seventh NITI Aayog governing council meet tomorrow in New Delhi as a mark of strong protest against the present trend of central government to discriminate against the states and not treating them as equal partners in making India a strong and developed country."

I will not be a part of the 7th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog which is going to be held in Delhi tomorrow, as a mark of protest: Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao pic.twitter.com/m8sm5YQwWf — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2022

