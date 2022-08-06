Telangana CM KCR to Boycott NITI Aayog Meet Tomorrow

Hyderabad: Telangana CM KCR has decided to boycott NITI Aayog governing council meeting to be held in New Delhi tomorrow, August 7. 

During a press conference at Pragati Bhavan on Saturday, CM KCR said, "I have decided to boycott the Seventh NITI Aayog governing council meet tomorrow in New Delhi as a mark of strong protest against the present trend of central government to discriminate against the states and not treating them as equal partners in making India a strong and developed country." 

