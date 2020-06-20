HYDERABAD: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 crore to the family of Colonel Santosh Babu who was killed in the Galwan Valley clash on Monday night and said that the government is ready to extend all help to the family. The chief minister also announced Rs 10 lakh to each family of 19 soldiers who died along with Santosh during the clash with Chinese troops at Galwan valley in Eastern Ladakh.

KCR made this announcement while speaking at the all-party meeting conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. KCR further added that, "The Telangana state government will also provide a residential plot to his family and Group-I job to the officer’s wife Santoshi.” He said that the government was announcing the ex gratia in honour of the bravery shown by Col Santosh Babu who was among 20 soldiers who were killed in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night during a clash with Chinese troops.

KCR said that he would soon visit the family members of Col Santosh Babu in person and present the cheque. Union Defence Ministry would hand over the financial aid of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of other 19 soldiers.

KCR while interacting at the all-party video conference said that, "The entire country should stand by the military personnel who are protecting the country’s borders. We have to support those martyred soldiers and should help the brave soldiers' family members. Our actions will instil confidence among the army personnel and their family members. We have to send a strong signal that the entire country is with the soldiers and their families."

KCR asserted that India should not take any quick decisions on the border issues with China while at the same time, not compromising on the national interests. He opined that "To combat China we must follow short term and long term strategies. We all stand by the central government's decision in this issue."

He stressed on the point we need Ranneeti(war strategy) but not Rajneeti (politicking). The chief minister asserted that "China was not able to tolerate India growing as a stable democracy and an economic superpower. In order to overcome its internal crisis, China is trying to create a war-like situation on the borders to divert their people’s attention.”