Telangana: CM KCR Announces Rs. 1 Crore Each To Flood-Hit Districts

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced Rs. 1 crore to flood-hit districts - Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Nirmal districts for emergency use. He directed the officials to sketch the strategies for the permanent protection of the people living on the banks of the river Godavari in Telangana.

He addressed a review meeting with Ministers T Harish Rao, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod, Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar and others on the flood situation and damage caused by the recent rains in erstwhile Warangal district, at the residence of senior TRS leader and former MP V Lakshmikantha Rao here on Saturday evening.

KCR directed the collectors of the districts to provide relief measures to those who are suffering from inundation in low-lying areas. He also directed Health Minister, Harisha Rao to take steps to set up medical camps in the flood-affected areas as there is a high chance of spreading seasonal diseases. He also asked the Collectors to be alert as the flood flow in Godavari, which is likely to increase in the next coming days. He is going to conduct a review meeting with the officials of Eturnagaram after conducting an aerial survey along the Godavari catchment areas in erstwhile Warangal and Khammam districts on Sunday.