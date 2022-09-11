Telangana CM KCR Announces to Launch National Party Soon

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who has been meeting several Opposition leaders too form united front against the BJP, on Sunday put an end to speculations and said he would soon launch a national party and the work is on to formulate policies.

“There has been a consensus on the alternative national agenda after prolonged discussions with intellectuals, economists and experts from various fields like we did before the start of Telangana movement," an official release from Rao’s office said.

“Very soon, the formation of a national party and formulation of its policies will take place," it said.

On speculation that the party would be announced on the occasion of Dussehra festival in October, the TRS sources indicated no time frame has been fixed.

