Telangana CM To Extend Relaxation Timings

The Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is all set to hold a cabinet meeting today at 2 p.m. over the extension of the ongoing lockdown in the state. The cabinet will meet to discuss the state's COVID-19 cases. If the buzz is to be believed, KCR may provide more time to the public by extending the relaxation timing to six hours(6 am to 12 noon) from four hours (6 am to 10 am).

COVID-19 cases are decreasing day by day as a result of the state lockdown, and the government may extend the lockdown for another 10 days.

As per the reports, people are unable to finish their works in four hours and there is huge traffic on the road even after the curfew comes into effect. Some traffic cops are giving the public 15-20 minutes of grace time, but it often extends much longer, and it takes a long time to clear the traffic. Some section of people are saying that instead of 6 am, restrictions can be eased from 7 am to 12 or 1 pm. Earlier, the centre had directed the state to continue COVID-19 containment measures till June 30.