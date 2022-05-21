Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who is touring Delhi, seems to be working on forming an opposition front against the BJP without involving Congress. As part of this, KCR visited Mohalla clinics along with his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

Both KCR and Kejriwal share good personal relationships and have an understanding with Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee. Earlier in the day, KCR called Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav at his official residence on the Tughlaq Road in the national capital. According to sources, the two leaders discussed various national issues.

Visiting the world-famous schools of the Delhi Government along with Hon'ble CM of Telangana Shri K. Chandrashekhar Rao | LIVE https://t.co/UGB6vWKZ5U — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) May 21, 2022

The Telangana chief minister had also met his Tamil Nadu counterpart, who is also in Delhi. The TRS supremo is expected to call on leaders of various political parties in Delhi. He will leave for Chandigarh on Sunday. Delhi and Punjab chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann respectively would accompany KCR on his Punjab visit and during the visit, KCR will hand over the cheques of Rs 3 lakh each to the families of the deceased farmers.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Sri @YadavAkhilesh met Chief Minister Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao at his residence in New Delhi. The two leaders discussed current national issues. pic.twitter.com/eVKRymyFiE — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) May 21, 2022

On May 26, KCR will fly to Bengaluru to meet former Prime Minister and JD(S) patron HD Deve Gowda and the next day, he is scheduled to call upon the social activist Anna Hazare in Ralegan-Siddhi area of Maharashtra. On May 29 or 30, the Telangana CM is expected to visit West Bengal and Bihar where he will meet the relatives of the soldiers killed in the 2020 Galwan valley incident and offer financial support to the affected families.