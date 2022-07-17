Telangana CM KCR Announces Rs 10,000 as Relief to Each Flood-affected Families in Bhadrachalam

Bhadrachalam: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced Rs 10,000 financial assistance and 20 kgs of rice to the flood affected families in Bhadrachalam.

Earlier, CM KCR inspected the flood situation at river Godavari. He offered Shanti pooja to Godavari and also inspected the river Godavari embankment. Later he visited a rehabilitation centre in Bhadrachalam town and interacted with people evacuated from flood affected areas.

After a review meeting with the ministers and the district officials, CM KCR told the media persons that the measures will be taken to protect Bhadrachalam from flooding permanently. The district officials were instructed to identify the land at a higher altitude to construct new residential colonies for flood victims. People residing along the river embankments will be shifted to those newly built residential colonies. He also assured to visit the temple town after the normalcy is restored to review and take up development works in Bhadrachalam town.

