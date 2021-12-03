Telangana to Clear Nearly 5 Lakh Pending Applications Under LRS

Telangana State government is planning to give one more chance for the people to submit fresh applications for regularisation of government and assigned lands that are in possession of private individuals under the Land Regularisation Scheme. There are nearly 5 lakh pending applications related to LRS announced by the Telangana govt. in 2008 and 2015 and they are going to be resolved soon.

The government also asked the district collectors to submit reports to the government on the status of allotted lands in their districts, which would be considered for regularisation. These reports will be submitted to the cabinet sub-committee looking into regularisation concerns, which is chaired by MAUD minister K.T. Rama Rao.

According to official sources, the committee, which has already held four meetings, is slated to present a report to the government by the end of December. The government anticipates significant revenue from the LRS and the regularisation of assigned lands.

In Undivided AP, the previous Congress administration issued GO 166, which sought applications for regularisation of government lands. 1.44 lakh applications were received, 1.24 lakh being rejected. While 14,000 applications were approved, around 6,000 were kept pending. After the formation of Telangana in June 2014, the TRS government issued GO 58 and GO 59 in 2015, which sought applications for land regularisation under the LRS.

In 2015, the TS government got Rs 383 crore through LRS fees. On September 21, the state government formed a cabinet sub-committee led by municipal administration minister K.T. Rama Rao to examine concerns such as unauthorized layouts, regularisation of plots and house sites, and Gram Kantham lands, etc., Special chief secretary of MAUD department Arvind Kumar is the convenor of the sub-committee.