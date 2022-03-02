Telangana: Clash In Inter, Jee Main Exam Dates Leaves Students Worried

Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2022 will be conducted in two sessions April and May and the National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the process of registration for JEE Main 2022 from today. NTA will release the JEE Main 2022 application form separately for all sessions. JEE Main 2022 will be conducted in 13 regional languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Jee Main schedule was released on Tuesday and the JEE Main first session will be conducted from April 16 to 21 while the intermediate public exams in Telangana are going to start from April 20. The first year Inter exams are going to start from April 20 and the second year exams are going to start from April 21. Large number of Intermediate students from Telangana are going to appear for the JEE Main every year and the exam dates clash has left many students worried. According to the reports, the Board of Intermediate Education may reschedule the inter exams.

