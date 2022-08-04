Telangana: Chikoti Praveen Files Writ Petition In High Court Claiming Threat To Life

Chikoti Praveen Kumar filed a writ petition in High Court claiming a threat to life and seeks protection. He has approached the court with a request to provide him with security with 2+2 gunmen.

The followers of Chikoti Praveen have found some people suspiciously roaming in front of his house. The lawyer of Chikoti Praveen has filed a complaint with the Saidabad Police. The family members of Chikoti Praveen allege that some of the people are conspiring to kill him.

On the first day, ED also questioned Madhava Reddy and three others Babu Lal, Gowri Shankar and Sampath. The questioning went on for 11 hours. ED also questioned Chikoti Praveen Kumar on the hawala transactions of Rs. 27 crores and also other businesses of Praveen.