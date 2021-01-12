On the directions of the Telangana Chief Minister, Sri K Chandrashekar Rao, Chief Secretary, Sri Somesh Kumar, IAS held a teleconference today with all District Collectors to review the preparations for launch of COVID-19 vaccinations programme.

Chief Secretary sensitised the Collectors about the importance of the programme which in the first phase was going to cover all healthcare workers from government as well as private facilities.

Somesh Kumar directed the Collectors to ensure that necessary arrangements were made at the identified launch sites in their districts as per Operational Guidelines including measures for dealing with any cases of adverse effect following immunization.

He asked Collectors to appoint Special Officers for each launch site who would be responsible for overseeing the arrangements there. Collectors were advised to keep reserve vaccinators at each site. They were asked to facilitate presence of pre-identified beneficiaries through network of district officials.

Considering the importance of the programme, Chief Secretary advised the Collectors to seek participation of public representatives at all levels. He further advised them to schedule a smaller number of beneficiaries on the first day and thereafter ramp up taking into account the experience.