Telangana: Check Out Latest Government Jobs In Medical And Nursing Colleges

The Telangana government has agreed to release 3000 new jobs in the newly established medical and nursing colleges. These positions will be filled via outsourcing. Following the orders of the Finance Secretary on Wednesday, 2,135 posts in seven medical colleges and 900 posts in 15 nursing colleges were announced.

Various jobs have been sanctioned for a total of 33 departments in the seven government medical colleges established in Mahabubabad, Sangareddy, Jagityal, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Kothagudem, and Manchiryal.

Another 900 posts were allotted to 15 nursing institutions, including 13 newly founded nursing colleges in the state and two existing colleges. Typists, data entry operators (DEOs), attendants, cleaning, sanitation personnel, cooks, kitchen boys, and other positions are available at these colleges.

These positions will be filled through March 31 of the following year.

List Of Jobs Sanctioned in Nursing Colleges:

· Electrician‌ / Mechanic‌- 1

· Attendees- 6

· Drivers- 4

· Watchmen- 4

· Cleaners- 4

· Sanitation‌ Staff- 13

· Typist / DEO-2

· Record Assistant‌- 2

· Assistant Librarian-1

· House‌ Keepers‌- 4

· Cooks‌-4

· Kitchen Boys- 5

· Dhobi- 2

· Lab Attendants- 5

· Library Attendants‌- 3