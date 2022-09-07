Telangana to Celebrate Sep 17 as National Integration Day, KCR to Unfurl National Flag

Hyderabad : Following the Telangana cabinet decision to celebrate Telangana Liberation Day as National Integration Day, the Chief Minister K Chandashekar Rao will hoist the National flag at public gardens here on September 17.

“On the same day, Ministers in all district headquarters concerned officials and public representatives in all government offices in Municipality and Panchayats will hoist the national flag,” said the official statement.

Notably, the Telangana cabinet decided to organise the opening ceremony of ‘Vajrotsavalu of Telangana National integration’ for three days 16, 17 and 18 September 2022 on a grand scale across the state.

As part of the National Integration day celebrations, the government will organise massive rallies on September 16. The students, youth, men and women in all the headquarters of the Assembly constituencies will participate in the rallies.

Subsequent to the directions of the Chief Minister to organise the three-day Telangana National Integration Day celebrations across the state from September 16, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar conducted a meeting with officials and reviewed the arrangements here on Wednesday.

He directed the officials to make elaborate arrangements to make the programme a grand success. The Chief Secretary further stated that the Chief Minister will also inaugurate Banjara and Adivaasi Bhavans on September 17 and a huge rally will be held from Necklace Road in which artists, performing around 30 different art forms like Gussadi, Gond and Lambadi dance, will take part Later, KCR will address a public meeting.

Similarly, cultural programmes would be held in all the district headquarters on September 18. The freedom fighters will be felicitated in all district headquarters along with poets and artists.

