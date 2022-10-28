The CCoE (Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence), a joint initiative by DSCI and the Government of Telangana, launched the 5th Annual Indo-Dutch Cyber Security School (IDCSS22) on 28th October 2022.

This program is being conducted by the CCoE for the third year in a row, in collaboration with HCSS (Hague Centre for Strategic Studies), the Municipality of The Hague, the Embassy of India in The Hague, and the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in New Delhi, along with a number of further partner organizations and sponsors. Each year, the IDCSS aims to train a fresh batch of young students and professionals and provide them cutting-edge knowledge in the field of Cybersecurity and Privacy, as well as foster commitment to ethical conduct. This has also helped foster good diplomatic cooperation between India and the Netherlands.

The 2022 edition of the IDCSS was launched on 28th Oct, 2022 in the presence of several dignitaries from all of the above-mentioned organizations and the HSD (Hague Security Delta). The dignitaries included Dr. Jayesh Ranjan (Principal Secretary - IT and Industries), Mr. Marten Van Den Berg (Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to India, Nepal & Bhutan), Mr. Narendranath (Joint Secretary, NSCS – National Security Council Secretariat), Mr. Vinayak Godse (CEO, DSCI – Data Security Council of India), Mr. Joris den Bruinen (Director – HSD, Hague Security Delta), Ms. Sandra van de Waart (Manager Business & Innovation, Municipality of the Hague), Dr. Sriram Birudavolu (CEO, CCoE Telangana), Mr. Michel Rademaker (Deputy Executive Director – The Hague Centre for Strategic Studies). The program will comprise of over twenty sessions of intense online learning for the participants, who are Indian and Dutch students and young professionals.

About the program

The first two weeks of online lectures will be delivered by experts in the field of Cybersecurity. During these lectures, the attendees will gain cutting-edge knowledge in Cybersecurity fields such as Cloud Security, Ransomware/DDOS attacks, AI, GDPR, Cryptography, and Automotive Security.

During the second two weeks of the IDCSS22, the attendees will hone their skills on some five target-oriented challenges composed by leading employers in Cybersecurity. The attendees who distinguish themselves in this endeavor will be awarded certificates and will gain access to potential employment opportunities.

The school will conclude on 25th November 2022 with a Wrap-Up Ceremony, distribution of certificates, and selection of one lucky winner, who will get to attend the ONE Conference next year, fully compensated by our generous sponsors.

With nearly 3000 registrations, the IDCSS22 promises to be the largest of its kind, nearly doubling in attendance from the previous year.

