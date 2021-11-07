HYDERABAD: A case was registered against Talsani Sai Kiran Yadav, son of Telangana Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, and Cinematography Minister Talsani Srinivas Yadav by the Saifabad police on Saturday for negligent driving.

As per reports, Saikiran Yadav was returning home after attending the Sadar celebrations in Khairatabad on Friday night. A person named Santosh (32), who was walking near the Ambedkar statue near the Khairatabad railway gate. The minister’s son who was driving the car went over the victim’s left foot and he was injured in the incident. Santosh was immediately rushed to the KIMS hospital for treatment.

Based on the victim's complaint, a case was registered against Talasani Saikiran Yadav, who was driving the car for rash and negligent driving.

